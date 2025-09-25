Sikkim CM hails state armed police personnel on force's raising day

Gangtok, Sep 25 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Thursday greeted state armed police personnel on the occasion of the force's 50th raising day, and hailed their contribution to maintaining law and order in the Himalayan state.

Addressing a programme at the Sikkim Armed Police Training ground at Pangthang here, he said this golden milestone is not just the passage of years but a "profound tribute to the unwavering dedication, discipline, and commitment of the SAP in safeguarding peace and upholding law and order in our state".

On the special occasion, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire SAP fraternity.

"Your exemplary service, steadfast spirit, and devotion to duty remain a source of immense pride and inspiration for Sikkim and the Sikkim Police," he said.

Tamang reiterated that his government continues to work for the welfare of the police force, ensuring timely promotions, better facilities, and greater opportunities.

The chief minister assured them of his unwavering support and commitment to extend every possible assistance whenever required.

The CM also announced that quarters would be constructed to provide improved living conditions for police personnel and their families.

"With great pride, I affirm that the Sikkim Armed Police is among the most disciplined and smart police forces in the country. May they continue to serve with the same zeal, honour, and integrity for many more years to come," he said.

The programme also featured the flagging off of four buses for the police force and an exhibition of arms and weaponry. PTI CORR BDC