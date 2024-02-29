Sikkim CM hands over regularisation orders to 22,746 temporary workers

Gangtok, Feb 29 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday distributed the orders for regularization of service to 22,746 temporary workers.

At the 'Yuva Bharosa Sammelan' held at Rangpo, he handed over the orders to those currently working in various departments on a temporary basis.

All of them had worked for four years till December 31, 2023, on a consolidated pay.

"Our government remains dedicated to supporting deprived families by providing employment opportunities to achieve economic stability and prosperity for all households," the CM said while addressing the youths.

"We are committed to ensuring that every member of the underprivileged families secure a livelihood to support themselves, fostering a society where safety and security prevail, with individuals making meaningful contributions to guide future generations," Tamang said.

The chief minister congratulated them and thanked the officials for completing all the formalities promptly.

On February 4, the chief minister had announced that all temporary workers engaged in different government departments would be regularised. PTI KDK SBN SBN