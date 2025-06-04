Sikkim CM holds high-level meeting to take stock of situation in landslide-hit Mangan

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with senior state government officials to take stock of the situation in landslide-hit Mangan district.

Three army personnel were killed and six soldiers went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chaten. Several others were also injured. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

"Today, I convened a high-level meeting with the chief secretary and senior officials from the Planning and Land & Revenue Departments to take stock of the concerning situation in Mangan district," he said in a social media post.

"What is unfolding is truly heartbreaking. Our people are facing immense hardship due to this natural calamity and my heart goes out to every family affected," he said referring to large-scale destruction of road infrastructure due to landslides triggered by heavy rain in Mangan district.

The chief minister said that he has directed all departments to act swiftly and in close coordination with the NDRF, SDRF, BRO, TAAS, and other agencies concerned to ensure that rescue and relief operations are carried out without delay.

"Every possible effort is being made to reach those in need," he said.

Tamang urged all residents and tourists not to panic as the state government is doing everything within its power to manage the situation and protect lives.

"We are with you at every step, and we will not rest until safety and normalcy are restored," he said, while appealing for unity, strength, and cooperation from everyone.

"Let us stand together as one family, and we will overcome this challenge with courage and compassion," he said.

The state government has already declared the damage caused by incessant rainfall in Mangan district since May 28 as a "disaster" under Section 22(2)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official statement.

The declaration was issued by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) and the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Meanwhile, around 109 tourists stranded in Lachen in north Sikkim for nearly a week due to landslides were brought to Chaten on Wednesday for air evacuation, as and when the weather permits, officials said.

Despite damage to connectivity, approximately 109 stranded tourists have successfully reached Chaten from Lachen through coordinated efforts of the state government, Indian Army and local support teams, they said.

All tourists have been safely accommodated in nearby hotels and at the Army camp in Chaten and are being prepared for air evacuation, as and when the weather permits, they said.

No tourists are stranded in Lachen anymore, officials added.

Due to constant bad weather in the region, helicopter sorties from Pakyong Airport could not take place during the day, they said.

Two MI-17 V5 helicopters remain stationed at Pakyong on standby for immediate deployment once flying conditions improve, they said.

Earlier in the day, Relief Commissioner-cum-Secretary Mingma T Sherpa, SSDMA Director Prabhakar Rai, his deputy Rajiv Roka visited Pakyong airport during the day to assess the situation and oversee preparedness for the resumption of rescue and relief operations.

The ongoing relief operations in north Sikkim faced a critical setback after two key bridges over the Taran Chu River, situated between Munshithang and Chaten, were confirmed to have been washed away earlier due to incessant rain, severing motorable access to Chaten from Lachen.

The loss of infrastructure has intensified the logistical challenges of the ongoing disaster response.

In view of the washed-away bridges and suspension of aerial sorties, the state government is exploring an alternative ground-based evacuation route using a phased transshipment strategy.

The officials said that the state government remains fully engaged in managing the disaster response by ensuring continuous coordination with central agencies and the armed forces to safeguard lives and provide essential relief.

The restoration of connectivity and timely evacuation remain top priorities as the authorities continue to navigate through adverse terrain and weather conditions.

The state administration is actively coordinating with local authorities to provide relief and facilitate evacuations in Mangan district, the officials said.

The district administration has also appealed to the public to stay alert and cooperate with local authorities and the army.