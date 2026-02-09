SIkkim CM inaugurates farmer-focused organic market in Gangtok

Gangtok, Feb 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated a “fully organic” farmers-oriented market set up through voluntary contribution of villagers at Reshithang area in Gangtok.

Tamang unveiled the ‘Hamro Gauley Bazar’ in the Upper Burtuk constituency on Sunday in the presence of local MLA Kala Rai.

The community-driven organic marketplace is aimed at enabling farmers to sell their homegrown produce directly to customers, officials said.

The market was set up by 'Shram Daan' – voluntary contribution of villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang expressed gratitude to all those who facilitated the establishment of ‘Hamro Gauley Bazar’ without government expenditure.

He emphasised the vision of developing it into a hub of rural economic activity, and underscored the need for verification mechanisms to ensure the stall holders possess agricultural land.

The market will function twice in a week.

The chief minister also asked the Tourism Department to include the market among the tourist points, and provide visitors the opportunity to experience local cuisine. PTI CORR RBT