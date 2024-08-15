Sikkim CM inaugurates web-based land record management system

Gangtok, Aug 15 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday inaugurated a web-based integrated land record management system on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

Developed by the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the system aims to streamline and manage land records more efficiently.

After hoisting the tricolour, during the state-level Independence Day celebrations, held at Paljor Stadium Tamang said, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood the state government plans to organise a year-long celebration under the theme "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim - Samarth Sikkim" (golden Sikkim, prosperous Sikkim and capable Sikkim).

The chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to be the chief guest for the celebrations. The year-long celebrations will showcase Sikkim's achievements, culture, and vision for the future, reflecting the theme of prosperity and capability.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage in an era dominated by technological advancements like the internet, Google, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The CM highlighted the dual responsibility of embracing modern technology, while ensuring that the state's cultural traditions, values, and identities remain intact.

"Our traditions and values are the foundation upon which our society is built, and they must be preserved for future generations," he said.

Tamang said that environmental protection is one of the pillars of Sikkim's development and underscored the critical importance of environmental protection as a key component of Sikkim's development agenda.

He introduced the initiative "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" (A Tree in the Name of Mother), urging every citizen to plant a tree in the honor of their mother.

This initiative, he explained, is not just to pay tribute to the nurturing spirit of mothers but also a vital step in preserving Sikkim's rich biodiversity and combating climate change.

"... it is our collective responsibility to work hand in hand to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat. Our success lies in our ability to work as a cohesive team, and contribute their best," he said. PTI CORR SBN SBN