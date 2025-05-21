Sikkim CM invites FM to May 29 celebrations on 50 years of statehood

Gangtok, May 21 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday and formally invited her to the celebrations, marking the 50th anniversary of statehood, on May 29.

He said the FM has accepted the invitation and expressed her willingness to visit the Himalayan state.

In a Facebook post, the CM said that on behalf of the people of Sikkim, he had the privilege of extending a formal invitation to her to participate in the year-long celebrations commemorating the 50th year of Sikkim's statehood.

"I am delighted to share that the Hon'ble Finance Minister has graciously accepted the invitation and expressed her willingness to visit our beautiful Himalayan state on May 29 to join us in marking this historic milestone," he said.

Tamang also extended his gratitude to Sitharaman for sparing her valuable time to meet the CM and his team, and for the continued support and goodwill towards the people of Sikkim.

The CM had earlier invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the statehood on May 29.

Enjoying protectorate status under the Union of India after the country’s Independence in 1947, Sikkim became an Indian state on May 16, 1975, following a referendum.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Sikkim, the government on Wednesday announced a temporary ban on all drone operations across the state.

The restriction will be enforced from May 27 to May 29, 2025, a notification said.

The Department of Tourism & Civil Aviation issued the notification, mandating the suspension of drone activity during this period.

The directive applies to individuals, institutions, and private operators and has been put in place to ensure public safety and maintain security protocols.

Strict action will be taken against violators under existing laws and government regulations, the notification said.

All stakeholders have been urged to cooperate fully with the government’s directive. PTI CORR BDC