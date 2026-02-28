Sikkim CM lauds PM for launching HPV vaccination campaign for girls

Gangtok, Feb 28 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls, and said the drive will safeguard their health and future.

"In a landmark step towards safeguarding health and the future of our young daughters, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, today launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years," he said in a social media post.

Tamang said he joined the occasion through video conference, and that the drive was also launched in Sikkim.

"This transformative initiative will annually benefit approximately 1.15 crore girls across all states and Union territories, marking a decisive stride in the prevention of cervical cancer and the promotion of women's health," the chief minister said.

The vaccine will be administered free of cost at designated government health facilities, ensuring equitable access and inclusive outreach, he said.

"I earnestly urge everyone to come forward and actively create awareness about the importance of HPV vaccination. Let us work together to educate families, encourage eligible girls to avail themselves of this free preventive healthcare service, and dispel any misconceptions surrounding the vaccine," Tamang added. PTI KDK ACD