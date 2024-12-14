Sikkim CM launches initiative to boost healthcare for elderly people

Gangtok, Dec 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday launched the National Programme for Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE) aimed at catering to the needs of senior citizens in the state.

The key initiatives under the programme include the establishment of a 20-bed geriatric ward at STNM Hospital and 10-bed wards in all the district hospitals, specialised OPDs, and the distribution of mobility aids like spectacles, hearing aids, and wheelchairs, an official said.

"This programme ensures a holistic approach to address the needs of Sikkim's elderly and retired population and help them lead healthier, happier and more fulfilling lives," the chief minister said after launching the health initiative at a function at his official residence Mintokgang.

State Health Minister GT Dhungel was present on the occasion.

The programme aims at providing affordable, high-quality healthcare services for senior citizens and retired individuals, the official said.

It also focuses on training healthcare professionals in geriatric care, organising health camps, and offering home-based care and teleconsultation services.

The community awareness and caregiver training are integral parts of promoting healthy ageing, the official added. PTI KDK BDC