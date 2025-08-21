Sikkim CM launches youth entrepreneurship scheme, disburses grants to 132 beneficiaries

Gangtok, Aug 21 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udhyamsheelta Vikas Yojna' (Chief Minister Entrepreneurship Development Scheme) to promote self-employment in the state.

During the event, the CM distributed cheques covering 50 per cent of project costs up to a maximum Rs 5 lakh to 132 beneficiaries as grants.

The grants are intended to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up self-employment ventures and reduce dependence on government jobs.

"We propose to give 50 per cent of the cost of a project to the young entrepreneurs as grants," he said.

Tamang said his government is deeply committed to nurturing this spirit of innovation in Sikkim.

"We have launched several impactful initiatives designed to empower our youth and budding entrepreneurs, including the SEED Cell, Sikkim INSPIRES, and the Skilled Youth Startup Scheme," he added.

Tamang urged the state's youth to foster creativity and pursue self-employment with confidence, rather than solely depending on traditional government jobs.

He also exhorted the younger generation to carry forward this legacy of bold innovation and resilience.