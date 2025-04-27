Sikkim CM leads candlelight vigil over Pahalgam attack

Gangtok, Apr 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led a candlelight vigil in Gangtok in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the candlelight march held at MG Marg.

"We stand hand in hand with the people of the country in this time of distress. Our government will support the Centre in all ways to combat terrorism," Tamang said at the programme.

"Today's programme was to show respect to the people who died in the dastardly attack, and also to tell the people of the country and the Centre that Sikkim stands with them at this time of sorrow," he added.

Tamang said that if the time comes, people of Sikkim will give their lives for the country. PTI CORR SOM