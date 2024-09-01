Sikkim CM meets Assam's Himanta, discusses issues pertaining to growth of Northeast

Guwahati, Sep 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called on Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Sunday.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and matters pertaining to the growth of the Northeast region, the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay called upon HCM Dr @himantabiswa at Lok Sewa Bhawan today. They discussed a wide range of issues concerning mutual interests of both the sister States and their shared growth in the NE region," it said.

Sarma, also in a post on X, expressed his delight at meeting Tamang.

"I congratulated him on his second consecutive victory in the recent Assembly elections. I am also thankful for the artwork and gifts he gave me, taking my mind back to my earlier visits to Sikkim," he said.

Sharing photos of the meeting, Tamang said in a post on X that the discussions focused on the development and progress of the region, including enhancing connectivity between Sikkim and Assam.