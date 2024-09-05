Sikkim CM meets Japanese delegation to discuss infrastructure projects in state

Gangtok, Sep 5 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday met a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to discuss infrastructure projects in the state.

The JICA delegation, led by Sunouchi Tatsuhiko, senior director of South Asia Division 1 in Tokyo, briefed the CM on the progress of key infrastructure initiatives in Sikkim to be funded by the agency.

They provided an update on the Preliminary Project Report (PPR) submitted by the roads and bridges department to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Government of India, for final approval.

The report outlines plans for upgrading four roads and a bridge, funded through JICA’s infrastructure development initiatives.

Both parties discussed the potential impact of these projects and explored JICA's expertise to ensure their successful implementation.

The CM and JICA officials agreed that infrastructure projects should be environmentally friendly and designed to meet the needs of the local population, according to a statement from the Information & Public Relations department. PTI KDK MNB