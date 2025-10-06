Sikkim CM meets PM in New Delhi, invites him to visit Sikkim in November

Gangtok, Oct 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various matters of historical, social, political and cultural significance concerning the state.

In a social media post, Tamang said it was a "great privilege" to meet the PM and, on behalf of the people of Sikkim, conveyed "heartfelt gratitude" for his "visionary leadership." "The PM's steadfast support has consistently inspired Sikkim’s efforts to build a vibrant and self-reliant state," the chief minister said.

During the meeting, Tamang also congratulated Modi on the recent launch of GST 2.0, describing it as a "transformative reforms" that would enhance ease of doing business, empower small and medium enterprises, promote cooperative federalism and reduce tax burden on citizens.

The CM recalled that Modi had earlier accepted an invitation to visit Sikkim during the Golden Jubilee of the state’s formation in May 2025, but the visit was cancelled due to adverse weather.

"Though the visit had to be cancelled, the PM's message of encouragement filled every Sikkimese heart with pride," he said, while extending a fresh invitation for Modi to visit the state in November. PTI COR MNB