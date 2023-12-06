Sikkim CM meets Shah, Munda, sumbits memoranda

Gangtok, Dec 6 :PTI: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang leading a delegation of 12 communities seeking tribal status called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in Delhi on Wednesday, official said here.

Tamang submitted memoranda and reports to the two central ministries on behalf of the state government seeking tribal status for 12 indigenous communities and reservation of seats for the Limboo-Tamangs in the Sikkim Assembly, the official said.

Separate memoranda were also submitted by the representatives of the 12 communities, besides by the the Limboo-Tamangs, he said.

Gurung, Mangar, Rai, Sunwar, Mukhia, Jogi, Thami, Yakha, Bahun, Chettri, Newar, and Majhis are among the 12 communities seeking ST status. Recognising the 12 out communities as tribals was one of the promises made by the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party in its 2019 manifesto.

Shah and Munda assured the delegation that the matter will be thoroughly examined. PTI COR KK