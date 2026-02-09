Sikkim CM meets Sitharaman, thanks her for budget proposal to develop Buddhist Circuit in NE

Gangtok, Feb 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and expressed gratitude to her and the Central Government for the Union Budget's special focus on the North-Eastern Region, particularly the announcement of the Scheme for Development of Buddhist Circuits.

In a Facebook post, Tamang said that the proposal to support the preservation of Buddhist sites and monasteries, improve connectivity, and enhance pilgrim amenities deeply resonates with the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Sikkim and has been welcomed by the people.

In the budget, Sitharaman proposed to launch a scheme for development of Buddhist Circuits in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The Scheme will cover preservation of temples and monasteries, pilgrimage interpretation centres, connectivity and pilgrim amenities.

Tamang stated that the discussion with Sitharaman was both enriching and encouraging.

"We remain deeply grateful for the kind attention and valuable guidance extended by the Central Government on matters of vital importance to the progress, prosperity, and overall welfare of our state," he said in the post.

He also conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership and constant encouragement, under which states like Sikkim continue to receive unwavering support and inspiration for holistic and people-centric development. PTI COR NN