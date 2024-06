Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo P S Tamang won the Rhenock assembly seat by defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes, an EC official said on Sunday.

Tamang bagged 10,094 votes while his nearest rival of the Sikkim Democratic Front got 3,050, he said.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday, amid tight security arrangements.