Sikkim CM participates in run organised by Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd

Gangtok, Feb 18 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his cabinet ministers on Sunday participated in the 2 km (fun run) organised by Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd.

To 'West Point Sarthi' run was organised to mark the inauguration of the multi-level parking complex in Gangtok this morning.

Around 1,800 runners from all over the country including model Milind Soman participated in the 10 km run.

Speaking at the inauguration of the multi-level parking complex, the CM said "I am thrilled to take part in the Sikkim Sarathi run hosted in Gangtok today. The impressive turnout of people from various age groups reflects the community's dedication to health and fitness and I extend my congratulations to all participants and winners.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar Manish, Vice President, Mesaso Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, said the multi-level parking complex will solve Gangtok's parking problem as it will accommodate 400 vehicles.

The project was developed under the PPP model between West Point and Gangtok Smart City Development Ltd. PTI COR RG