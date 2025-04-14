Sikkim CM pays tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Gangtok, Apr 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday paid tributes to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary.

"We are truly privileged to have witnessed the vision and wisdom of Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who is such a towering figure in our history," he said in a social media post.

Tamang said the Constitution is a testament to Babasaheb's most remarkable contribution to the nation.

"A distinguished economist and pioneering social reformer, Dr. Ambedkar was a transformative force across multiple spheres," Tamang said, adding that he had dedicated his life to the uplift of the marginalised and underprivileged.

Tamang said Ambedkar's tireless efforts toward social and economic justice continue to inspire generations.

"May we remain steadfast in upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution and continue to honour the legacy of the visionary leader," he said. PTI KDK MNB