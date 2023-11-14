Sikkim CM pays tributes to Nehru on birth anniversary

Gangtok, Nov 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary.

He, along with Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, garlanded Nehru's bust on J N Road, the stretch between the state capital and Nathula named after the first prime minister.

Nehru's birthday is celebrated as Children's Day in the country.

In a brief speech, Tamang recalled Nehru's love for children and their rights and his strong advocacy for inclusive education.

"Pandit Nehru loved to spend time with children and enjoyed their company, treating each of them precious in every conceivable manner with the belief that they are the architects of our future," the chief minister said.

The education minister also extended Children's Day greetings to the students and wished them for their upcoming examinations. PTI KDK ACD