Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang extends New Year greetings to people

Gangtok, Jan 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the people of the state, calling it a time for fresh beginnings, renewed hopes and collective resolve.

In a Facebook post, Tamang said the state’s progress has been guided by unity and cooperation, driven by the dedication and active participation of its citizens.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude, the CM thanked every citizen for their trust, support and unwavering faith in a shared vision, describing people's belief as the government's guiding light and greatest source of inspiration. PTI COR MNB