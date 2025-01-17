Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang holds meetings with investors

Gangtok, Jan 17 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday held meetings with investors to explore development of various sectors in the Himalayan state.

The chief minister engaged with key investors and senior officials to discuss transformative initiatives aimed at driving Sikkim's growth across tourism, urban development, agriculture, and hospitality sectors," officials said.

"Tamang met senior officials from India Today Group to discuss a collaborative initiative to commemorate 50 years of Sikkim’s integration into India", they said.

The proposed campaign with the leading media organisation seeks to position Sikkim as a premier global tourism destination by highlighting its unique cultural and natural heritage, officials said.

A discussion with representatives of JUSCO Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Steel, centered on potential collaborations with the Gangtok Municipal Corporation to deliver world-class municipal services.

This partnership envisions elevating urban infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Sikkim, they said.

The CM interacted with the Shriram Ozone Group for developing high-end tourism offerings, including luxury wedding venues, corporate event destinations and premium travel experiences which will boost employment and revenue generation in the state.

With the Ambuja Neotia Group, the talks revolved around expanding the Taj Guras Kutir brand across Sikkim, reinforcing the state's growing reputation as a luxury hospitality hub.

A separate discussion with Balwinder Bajwa from EFRAC/QIMA focused on empowering local farmers through value addition initiatives and enhancing the state’s capabilities in water, food, and medicine quality testing to meet global standards.

These initiatives are expected to deliver significant growth in tourism, hospitality, agriculture and urban development that will contribute to Sikkim's long-term economic and social prosperity, officials added.

The chief administrator cum cabinet secretary VB Pathak, chief secretary R Telang, and principal secretary (CMO) SD Dhakal were present at the meetings. PTI KDK RG