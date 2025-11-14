Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang remains stable, under observation: Hospital bulletin

Gangtok, Nov 14 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital following nose bleeding and high blood pressure, was stable on Friday morning, a bulletin issued by the health facility said.

Tamang was brought to the Central Referral Hospital on Thursday, following a "minor episode of nose bleeding and elevated blood pressure", the bulletin said.

He received immediate medical attention and his condition was promptly stabilised, it said.

"The chief minister is currently under observation and remains stable," the CRH Medical Superintendent said, adding that there is no cause for concern at this time.

The hospital will continue to monitor his condition as per standard protocol, and he will be discharged soon, the bulletin added. PTI KDK BDC