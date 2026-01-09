Sikkim CM PS Tamang offers prayers at Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple

Gangtok Jan 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday offered prayers at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal.

The CM in a Facebook post said he prayed for peace, good health, prosperity and overall well-being of the citizens of Sikkim.

He also planted a holy Parijat sapling within the temple complex.

Golay said that the serene and powerful spiritual atmosphere of the temple filled him with a sense of calm and renewed energy. He emphasised the need to protect and preserve spiritual heritage while fostering a balanced relationship between devotion and nature conservation. PTI COR RG