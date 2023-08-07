Sikkim CM reshuffles cabinet, Sharma gets Culture Dept

Gangtok, Aug 7 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a reshuffle in his cabinet on Monday, and allocated the Culture and Printing & Stationary departments to Rhenock MLA Bishnu Kumar Sharma.

Sharma was sworn in as a minister on August 4.

Samdup Lepcha, who holds the Roads & Bridges Department, was given the additional charge of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, according to a notification.

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister BS Panth was given the additional charge of the Information Technology Department. He also holds Commerce and Industries, and Information & Public Relations portfolios.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha was given the additional charge of the Health & Family Welfare Department. Lepcha, the senior-most minister in this government, also holds Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Land Revenue and Disaster Management departments.

The chief minister retained Home, Finance, Planning & Development, and Excise departments.

Among others, Sonam Lama retained Rural Development, Cooperation and Ecclesiastical departments, while Lok Nath Sharma retained Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services and Labour departments.

Mingma Norbu Sherpa retained the Power and Transport departments, and Karma Loday Bhutia will continue to hold the charges of the Forest & Environment, Mines & Geology and Science & Technology departments.

Bhim Hang Limboo kept the Public Health Engineering, Water Resources and Skill Development departments. Sanjit Kharel retained Buildings & Housing, Social Justice and Welfare, and Women and Child Development departments.

LB Das will continue with the charges of the Urban Development and Food & Civil Supplies departments.

The newly-allotted portfolios were with the chief minister, officials said. PTI KDK SOM SOM