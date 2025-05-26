Sikkim CM reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit

Gangtok, May 26 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on May 29.

Tamang visited the Paljor Stadium in capital Gangtok to review preparations for the function, marking 50 years of Sikkim's statehood, which will be attended by PM Modi.

"I visited Paljor Stadium today to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, as we celebrate the glorious 50 years of Sikkim's Statehood," he said in a post on Facebook.

"I was pleased to witness the preparations progressing in full swing with enthusiastic participation from government officials and party karyakartas working together in perfect coordination," he added.

Maintaining that it was a moment of pride and honour to welcome the PM on the historic occasion, Tamang urged everyone to contribute to make the event a resounding success. PTI KDK SOM