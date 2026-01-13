Sikkim CM reviews progress of NHIDCL projects in state

Gangtok, Jan 13 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday reviewed the progress of projects being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in the Himalayan state.

The discussion covered the overall status of completed projects, ongoing works, and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) currently under preparation across the state, Tamang said.

"I chaired a meeting to review issues related to projects being implemented by NHIDCL in Sikkim at Mintokgang today," he said in a social media post.

The chief minister said that special focus was given to district-specific concerns, including issues in Pakyong district, where options for executing the work with uninterrupted traffic or after the acquisition of additional land were examined.

The issues concerning NHIDCL projects in Gyalshing district were also reviewed, he said, adding the state government reaffirmed its commitment to expediting infrastructure development while addressing administrative challenges and ensuring public convenience. PTI KDK RG