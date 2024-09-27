Sikkim CM reviews road projects amid concerns over land acquisition

Gangtok, Sep 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of road projects in the state and address concerns over the availability of land, officials said.

At the meeting, officers of various agencies briefed him in detail about issues related to land acquisition, including problems regarding compensation, they said.

"I chaired a meeting at Samman Bhawan with senior officials from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) to address land issues affecting road projects in our state," Tamang said.

He explored potential solutions to streamline the process of land acquisition, and examined specific cases that have slowed projects and discussed strategies to resolve these disputes effectively.

He stressed the importance of collaboration among the agencies to fast-track infrastructure development, and by addressing the concerns of the landowners.

Among those who attended the meeting were Chief Secretary VB Pathak, DGP AK Singh, secretaries of various line departments, and district collectors.

Sikkim suffers financial losses worth over Rs 500 crore every monsoon due to heavy rains, which trigger landslides and extensively damage road and bridges, officials said.

The frequent closure of the sole highway, NH-10A, which connects Sikkim with the rest of the country due to landslides paralyse normal life in the border state. PTI KDK SOM