Sikkim CM Tamang congratulates Indian junior team for winning Under-19 cricket world cup

Gangtok, Feb 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday congratulated the Indian junior team for winning Under-19 World Cup.

"Heartiest congratulations to the India U-19 team on their magnificent victory at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup," he said in a congratulatory message on social media.

"Their exceptional talent, outstanding teamwork, and unwavering determination throughout the tournament have filled the nation with immense pride," he said.

This remarkable triumph truly reflects the strength of India's youth and the bright, promising future of Indian cricket, he added.

"Wishing the entire team a continued success as they march towards greater glory and inspire generations to come," Tamang said.

India defeated England by 100 runs in the Under-19 World Cup finals held in Harare earlier this evening. PTI KDK MNB