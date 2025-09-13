Sikkim CM Tamang congratulates Radhakrishnan on becoming 15th Vice-President

Gangtok, Sep 13 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has greeted C P Radhakrishnan on becoming the 15th Vice President of India.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India," he said in a post on X on Friday.

Tamang extended his warmest wishes to Radhakrishnan for a successful tenure as the Vice President.

"I am confident that under Radhakrishnan's esteemed leadership, our great nation will achieve new milestones of progress, unity, and inclusive development, further strengthening the pillars of democracy and national harmony," Tamang added. PTI KDK MNB