Sikkim CM Tamang lays foundation stone for district court complex in Soreng

Gangtok, Nov 16 (PTI) Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the district court complex in Soreng.

Sikkim High Court's Chief Justice Biswanath Somadder and assembly speaker MN Sherpa were among those present at the function.

"It is always a matter of pride to attend a significant event on one's home soil, and this sense of belonging encouraged me to join this special function, despite being slightly unwell," Tamang said.

He said under the leadership of Justice Somadder, the judiciary in Sikkim has grown stronger in infrastructure, accessibility, and public trust.

"A new court represents not just a building, but a renewed promise of justice for our people," he stated.

Tamang said his government was working to expand judicial infrastructure across the state so that people, especially those living in remote areas, can "access justice without hardship".

"The establishment of the Directorate of Prosecution and the Sikkim National Law University will further strengthen our justice system," he said. PTI CORR SOM