Sikkim CM Tamang meets Assam's Himanta, proposes Gangtok-Guwahati helicopter service

Guwahati/ Gangtok, Sep 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday and pitched for a helicopter service between Gangtok and Guwahati.

Tamang said that during the meeting in Dispur, Sarma told him about the hospitals in Assam specialising in cancer treatment and offered to extend support to patients from Sikkim who seek treatment at these facilities.

"Our discussions were focused on the development and progress of the northeastern region. A key topic we explored was the possibility of launching a helicopter service between Gangtok and Guwahati. This service would greatly enhance accessibility for the people of both states and contribute significantly to regional growth," he said in a Facebook post.

"During our conversation, the Hon'ble Chief Minister kindly informed me about the advanced healthcare facilities available in Assam, particularly the hospitals specialising in cancer treatment. He graciously offered to extend support to patients from Sikkim who seek treatment at these facilities," he added.

Tamang said this gesture of cooperation underscores the strong bonds between the two states.

"This collaboration will undoubtedly ease the burden on those facing serious health challenges, ensuring they have access to the best possible care close to home," he said.

"I also took the opportunity to extend an invitation to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji, to visit Sikkim. I was delighted that he graciously accepted the invitation and assured me that he would plan his visit tentatively towards the end of this year," he said.

Tamang also visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati during the day.

"It was a truly divine experience to offer my sincere prayers to Maa Kamakhya for the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim and its people," he said.

In a post on X, the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest and matters pertaining to the growth of the Northeast region.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri @PSTamangGolay called upon HCM Dr @himantabiswa at Lok Sewa Bhawan today. They discussed a wide range of issues concerning mutual interests of both the sister States and their shared growth in the NE region," it said.

Sarma, also in a post on X, expressed his delight at meeting Tamang.

"I congratulated him on his second consecutive victory in the recent Assembly elections. I am also thankful for the artwork and gifts he gave me, taking my mind back to my earlier visits to Sikkim," he said. PTI SSG CORR SOM