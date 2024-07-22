Sikkim CM Tamang re-elected president of SKM

Gangtok, Jul 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was re-elected the president of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Monday.

At the SKM's Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting held in Manan Kendra in state capital Gangtok, party general secretary Arun Kumar Upreti proposed Tamang's name as the president and it was seconded by another leader, Sonam Lama.

The proposal received overwhelming support from the party members, following which MLA Sanjit Kharel declared Tamang as SKM president.

Following the re-election, Tamang thanked the party for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead it.

"Firstly, I want to express my sincere gratitude to all party members for re-electing me as the president of the SKM. Your trust is a great honour and a responsibility I deeply cherish. I extend my heartiest gratitude to the people of Sikkim for their support," he said.

"We pledge to work collectively with all our strength and determination, considering the priorities we owe to the people. Together, we aim for the tremendous success and growth of the state and its people in multidimensional sectors in the coming years, keeping our people's spirits high and reverential," he added.

Tamang has been SKM's president since he founded it in 2013. He led the party to victory in the assembly polls in 2019 and 2024. PTI KDK SOM