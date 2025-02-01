Sikkim CM Tamang terms Union Budget as 'transformative'

Gangtok, Feb 1 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday described Union Budget 2025-26 as "transformative and inclusive".

The union budget is a significant step towards achieving the dream of a 'vikshit Bharat', Tamang said.

"The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is transformative and inclusive budget that resonates with aspirations of the nation," he said in a social media post.

The Sikkim CM said the budget focuses on GYAN (Garib, Youth, Nari, and Annadata)—a framework aimed at empowering marginalised communities, fostering youth development and creating abundant employment opportunities.

Tamang said the budget reinforces the Make in India vision by promoting innovation, self-reliance and growth of indigenous industries.

The initiatives laid out reflect the central government's deep commitment to national progress, Tamang said.

Praising the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the government's focus on building a people-centric economy and enhancing infrastructure will pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for the country. PTI KDK RG