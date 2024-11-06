Sikkim CM thanks Centre for handing over maintenance of NH 10 to NHIDCL

Gangtok, Nov 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday hailed the decision of the central government to assign the task of repair and maintenance of NH 10 to the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was earlier responsible for the maintenance of NH 10, considered to be the lifeline of Sikkim as it connects the Himalayan state with Siliguri in northern West Bengal, and the rest of the country from there.

"This transformative step will bring significant improvement to the region's infrastructure, benefiting the people, economy, and daily lives across Sikkim," the chief minister said in a statement.

In recent discussions with the Centre, the Sikkim government had apprised it about the vital role NH 10 plays in the lives of Sikkim's residents as it is the state's main transportation artery, facilitating the movement of both goods and daily commuters, Tamang said.

With NHIDCL now overseeing the road's maintenance, the region will witness not only routine repairs and maintenance in real time but also critical expansions and enhancements, the chief minister said.

"This development will directly benefit our people, ensuring safer commutes and a more efficient transport network," he said, adding the initiative is particularly welcomed by the local drivers' community, including taxi drivers, bus operators, and truckers, who rely on NH 10 as the backbone of Sikkim's transport system.

The 115-km-long NH 10 from Gangtok to Siliguri is prone to landslides and flooding during monsoon, disrupting road connectivity from May to September every year. PTI KDK ACD