Sikkim CM thanks President Murmu for releasing translated version of Constitution in Nepali

Gangtok, Nov 28 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday thanked President Droupadi Murmu and the Centre for releasing the translated versions of the Constitution of India in nine languages, including Nepali.

President Murmu on Wednesday officially released the translated and updated versions of the Constitution in nine languages during the Constitution Day celebrations in Old Parliament House, New Delhi.

Tamang said the release, held as part of the 76th Constitution Day celebrations under the theme 'Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman,' marks a historic milestone in strengthening the spirit of inclusivity and linguistic diversity in the nation.

The languages include Nepali, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

"This significant initiative further enhances the accessibility of the Constitution, enabling citizens from diverse linguistic backgrounds to connect more deeply with its principles, values, and ideals," he said.

Tamang also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government.

"On behalf of the people and the government of Sikkim, I extend my sincere appreciation and heartiest thanks to the PM and the government of India for this visionary and momentous initiative," he said.