Sikkim CM to lead Tiranga Yatra to honour Armed Forces

Gangtok, May 15 (PTI) The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) will be organising a 'Tiranga Yatra' here on May 16 to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor and to honour the unwavering courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces, a party leader said on Thursday.

Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM chief Prem Singh Tamang will lead the Tiranaga Yatra, he said.

The Tiranga Yatra will begin at MG Marg here and culminate at Paljor Stadium.

The SKM party has urged the people of the state to participate in the rally. PTI COR RG