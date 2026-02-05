Sikkim CM turns 58; PM, other leaders greet him

Gangtok, Feb 5 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang turned 58 on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders greeted him on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life.

The CM also sought the blessings of his mother, Dhan Maya Tamang, on the occasion.

"Birthday wishes to Sikkim CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay ji. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people," Modi said in his congratulatory message on X.

Tamang thanked the prime minister, and said, "Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, for your warm birthday wishes and kind prayers. I am deeply grateful for your constant guidance and encouragement. With your blessings, I remain committed to serving the people of Sikkim with dedication and sincerity." Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders also greeted Tamang and he thanked them all.

The CM also sought the blessings of his mother on the occasion.

"On the occasion of my birthday, I felt truly blessed and deeply humbled to seek the loving blessings of my beloved mother. Her prayers, unconditional love, and quiet strength have been my greatest source of guidance and inspiration, and this moment made the day profoundly meaningful for me," he said in an X post. PTI KDK ACD