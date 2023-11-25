Sikkim CM undergoes minor leg surgery

Gangtok, Nov 25 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday underwent a minor leg surgery at a hospital in West Bengal's Siliguri, officials said.

Tamang, 55, had felt discomfort in one of his legs and was taken to a hospital in Siliguri where doctors operated on the troubling limb.

The chief minister is likely to recover in the next two days and resume his duties, officials said.

Tamang, in a social media post, thanked the people of Sikkim for their understanding and support. PTI KDK NN