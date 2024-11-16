Sikkim CM urges media to empower marginalised communities by highlighting virtues of social justice

Gangtok, Nov 16 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday appealed to journalists to play an active role in the empowerment of marginalised communities by highlighting the virtues of social justice.

Addressing a function to mark National Press Day, he said that the media enlightens the society by informing the public and also holds the government accountable.

"The press plays a vital role as a pillar of democracy," he said.

Tamang said that his government is committed to inspiring future generations of journalists by recognising distinguished individuals in various fields.

He addressed the Press Club's request for pensions by allocating funds as 'grant-in-aid'.

The chief minister announced a new health insurance scheme for journalists and also reaffirmed the state government's commitment to providing free healthcare for over a dozen journalists referred outside the state.

Tamang acknowledged various challenges faced by journalists, including the spread of fake news, rumours, and threats to freedom of expression and assured the state government's support in tackling these issues and fostering a strong and informed society.

Meanwhile, senior journalists Babbu Tamang, Sushil Rai and Deepak Gurung were feted by the chief minister on the occasion for their contributions to journalism. PTI KDK ACD