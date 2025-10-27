Sikkim CM virtually attends high-level task force meeting on tourism in NE Region

Gangtok, Oct 27 (PTI) The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday virtually attended the third meeting of the high-level task force on tourism in North-Eastern Region.

Tamang said that in order to strengthen regional collaboration, the Ministry of DoNER has made four North Eastern states - Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Meghalaya - as members of the committee who are working collaboratively to identify opportunities and address challenges in the region's tourism sector.

"Attended the third meeting of the high-level task force on Tourism in the North Eastern Region virtually today from Samman Bhawan," he said in a Facebook post.

A high-power committee has been constituted under the direction of the Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, in the presence of Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, to formulate a comprehensive strategy for the development and promotion of tourism in the North Eastern Region, Tamang said.

During the detailed discussions, various components related to tourism development were deliberated upon, including infrastructure enhancement, sustainable tourism practices, improved connectivity, capacity building, and the promotion of the region's unique cultural and natural heritage, Tamang said.

The committee's report, outlining actionable recommendations and a strategic roadmap for the holistic growth of tourism in the North East, will be finalised and submitted soon, he said. PTI KDK RG