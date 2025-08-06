Sikkim CM visits Tirumala Tirupati temple after 30 years, offers prayers for state

Gangtok, Aug 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang again visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, on Wednesday after a gap of 30 years.

The CM said in a Facebook post that he offered prayers on behalf of the people of Sikkim, describing the experience as deeply humbling and spiritually uplifting.

“Visiting this revered abode after three decades filled me with profound peace, devotion, and gratitude,” he said.

Tamang also visited the Srikalahasti Temple, one of South India’s most prominent Shiva shrines.

"Praying for the peace and prosperity of our beloved state Sikkim in such a divine setting was a deeply moving and humbling experience," he said in the post. PTI COR NN