Sikkim CM welcomes 'one nation, one poll' proposal

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'one nation, one election' proposal.

"We strongly support the 'one nation, one election' proposal which envisions simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within the next 100 days," he said in a Facebook post.

"I also wholeheartedly endorse the perspective of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, describing it as an important step to make our democracy even more vibrant and participatory," Tamang said.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election' as recommended by a panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

Tamang, whose Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) is a constituent of the NDA, said simultaneous elections across the country will offer significant benefits, including economic efficiency and streamline electoral efforts, besides bringing a unified approach to governance.

"Moreover, it simplifies the electoral process for voters, resulting in greater participation, faster economic growth, and enhanced stability for the nation's economy," the CM added.

It may be recalled that Sikkim generally goes for simultaneous assembly Lok Sabha elections.