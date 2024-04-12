Sikkim CM will convert seats reserved for Bhutia-Lepcha community to SC if re-elected: Chamling

Gangtok, Apr 12 (PTI) Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling on Friday claimed that Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will convert all 12 assembly seats reserved for the Bhutia and Lepcha (BL) tribal communities into scheduled castes (SC) constituencies if he comes back to power.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha constituency and 32 assembly seats in the Himalayan state is scheduled on April 19.

"The delimitation of assembly constituencies is scheduled to take place in 2026 and my apprehension is that Tamang, if he returns as the chief minister after the elections this year, will manipulate the process to get 12 seats reserved for the tribal Bhutia and Lepcha communities as reserved seats for SCs," he said while campaigning in Mangan district.

Mangan district has three assembly seats, Kabi-Lungchok, Dzongu and Lachen-Mangan, all reserved for the Bhutia and Lepcha people and known by the acronym BL.

Chamling, who is seeking to return to power after being ousted by Tamang-led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in 2019 assembly polls, warned the indigenous tribal communities to guard against their share in the state legislature from being taken away by the ruling party in delimitation process due in 2026.

The SDF supremo assured the gathering that he would steadfastly protect the rights of Bhutia and Lepcha people if they elected his party to power again.

The SKM and SDF have pitted their candidates for all 12 BL assembly seats in Sikkim. PTI KDK SBN SBN