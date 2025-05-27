Sikkim CM writes to Amit Shah expressing concern over scaling of Mt Khangchendzonga

Gangtok, May 27 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing deep concern over recent scaling of Mount Khangchendzonga from the Nepal side by a team from National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), based in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tamang stated that the act of scaling the peak is not only a matter of serious concern but also a violation of both the prevailing legal provisions and the deeply held religious beliefs of the people of Sikkim.

The Sikkim CM in his letter dated May 24 said that the mountain, known locally as 'Dzoe-Nga', holds immense religious and cultural significance for the people of Sikkim, symbolising the sacred "Five Treasures of the High Snows".

He underscored that climbing the peak is strictly prohibited under the Sacred Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, and reaffirmed by official notifications issued in 1998 and 2001.

He said that in recognition of its religious sanctity, the Government of Sikkim has imposed a complete ban on any attempts to scale Mt Khangchendzonga.

"In view of the above, we earnestly urge that this matter be treated with the utmost sensitivity and respect," the CM said.

Tamang requested Shah to take up the matter with Nepal to prevent further violations. He thanked the Home Minister for his continued support in protecting Sikkimese heritage. PTI COR RG