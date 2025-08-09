Sikkim CM's mother to be special guest at Amma Samman Divas function on Sunday

Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's mother will be the special guest at the 'Amma Samman Divas' function here on Sunday, officials said.

The event will honour mothers across the state.

"Sikkim CM's mother Dhan Maya Tamang will grace the function to be held at Rangpo ground tomorrow," women, child, senior citizen and divyangjan welfare department officials said on Saturday.

The event will also mark the distribution of financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Sikkim Aama Shashaktikaran Yojana (SASY).

In addition to the financial aid, the event will also recognise hard work and dedication of the state's anganwadi workers, officials said, adding the top five anganwadi workers from each district will be felicitated for their outstanding service to the community. PTI KDK MNB