Sikkim committed to global fight against plastic pollution: CM Tamang

Gangtok, Jun 5 (PTI) Greeting people on World Environment Day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Thursday said Sikkim is committed to the global fight against plastic pollution.

He urged the people to renew their commitment to protect the planet from the pervasive threat of plastic waste.

"Sikkim is more than just a state, it is a living laboratory of environmental stewardship and sustainable development. Sikkim's journey is one of setting a national benchmark in green governance," he said in a post on Facebook.

"Committed to the global fight against plastic pollution, the state banned single-use plastics very early and continues to promote eco-friendly alternatives with strong community support," he said.

Tamang said the recognition of Khachoedpalri lake as the state's first Ramsar site in February is a landmark achievement.

"It is a reminder that every water body, every forest, and every mountain is a sacred trust that the people must protect for future generations," he said.

"Recent camera trap evidence of tigers and Snow Leopards, along with frequent discoveries of new flora and fauna, reflect the thriving health of Sikkim’s forests and ecosystem," he said.

The CM said that Sikkim has demonstrated that development and ecology are not adversaries, but allies.

"The Sikkim Model of Sustainable Development is now being recognised nationally and globally," he said.

"Together, let us rise as one to #BeatPlasticPollution, end plastic waste, and preserve the pristine beauty of Sikkim for generations to come," he said. PTI CORR SOM