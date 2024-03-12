Sikkim CS directs all departments to strictly follow Model Code of Conduct rules

Gangtok, Mar 12 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak on Tuesday directed all government officials, including Heads of Department (HODs) to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) rules once it comes into effect with the announcement of poll schedule.

Sikkim is one of the states in which assembly polls will be held along with Lok Sabha elections.

At a meeting held in the Tashiling Secretariat, Pathak told the HODs about the dos and don'ts during MCC and pressed for cooperation of the departments to ensure that rules are followed by all, an official said.

The officials sought the chief secretary's guidance on the issues concerning their respective departments to which the latter explained everything in fine detail.

The MCC will come into effect in Sikkim immediately with the announcement of the schedule for election to the 32-member state Assembly and one Lok Sabha seat.

Director General of Police A K Singh, Chief Electoral Officer D Anandamay and the heads of all departments attended the meeting.

Jigmi Wangchuk Bhutia, Additional Secretary-cum-Nodal Officer for MCC, State Election Commission made a detailed power point presentation on rules and regulations to be followed by all departments till the conclusion of elections in Sikkim. PTI KDK RG