Sikkim CS inspects venues to be visited by Dalai Lama

Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Secretary V B Pathak on Tuesday visited Paljor Stadium here to oversee preparations being made there for the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama's visit to the Himalayan state from October 10-15, an official said.

Advertisment

Accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary(ACS), Home, A Sudhakar Rao and other senior officials, Pathak inspected the on-going work at Paljor Stadium where preparations are going on in full swing for hosting the Dalai Lama.

The Tibetan spiritual leader will impart teachings and give blessings to the people on October 11 and 12.

The chief secretary sought update from the concerned heads of departments and secretaries and gave instructions to them with regard to ongoing preparations at Paljor Stadium.

The chief secretary and other officials also visited Manan Kendra, an auditorium, where the Dalai Lama will hold an interactive session with the senior state government officers on October 13.