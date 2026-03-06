Sikkim CS reviews operational readiness of Sevok–Rangpo Railway line

Gangtok, Mar 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang on Friday reviewed the progress in the construction of the Sevok-Rangpo railway line, which is likely to be completed by the end of next year, an official said.

At the review meeting held at Teesta Lounge here, the Special Secretary, Transport, M D Bhutia, presented the current status of the railway project before the chief secretary.

Telang directed the need for close coordination between the state departments and railway authorities to ensure a smooth and efficient launch of the railway service.

Telang identified security arrangements, integration of transport services, and administrative preparedness ahead of the proposed commencement of operations among key areas of the upcoming railway project.

Besides the senior state government officials, the Northeast Frontier Railway and IRCON officials attended the meeting.

The Sevoke-Rangpo Railway Project has been under construction for several years now.

The 45 km long railway project between Sevok Rangpo is being constructed at an estimated cost of more than Rs 10,000 crore. PTI KDK RG