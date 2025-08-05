Sikkim CS reviews preparations for state-level Independence Day celebrations

Gangtok, Aug 5 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Secretary R Telang on Tuesday reviewed preparations for the state-level Independence Day celebrations and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official said.

At a coordination committee meeting held at the state secretariat here, he reviewed the programme schedule for the state-level independence day celebrations to be held at Paljor stadium on August 15.

The chief secretary sought the details of arrangements for national flag hoisting, parade, band performances, award distribution, illumination of government buildings, cleaning and beautification of public spaces, seating, and other related activities, the official said.

Telang also sought details of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign 2025 underway in Sikkim from August 2 to August 15, which is a nationwide initiative to promote patriotism and unity by encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, and public spaces.

The chief secretary issued directives to the Culture department for the phase-wise activities.

Telang directed the district collectors to ensure the participation of schools and residents from remote areas and involve the public through competitions, quizzes, and demonstrations. He outlined a phased approach and issued instructions to departments and the Collectors for its effective implementation. PTI KDK RG